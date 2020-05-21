Chris Evans Says Captain America Isn’t His Best Comic Book Movie Role

At this point, it looks like Chris Evans has ended his long-running tenure as Captain America. For now, at least. Indeed, there’ve been numerous reports pointing to some kind of comeback down the road, which the actor hasn’t ruled out yet, but for the immediate future, it seems like he’s intending to stay away from the comic book movie genre. And we don’t blame him.

After all, throughout his career, Evans has brought to life over a half a dozen comic book characters across nearly 20 movies. While a good chunk of those are obviously Captain America-related, if you dig deeper, you’ll find that he also has many other parts in films based on comic books, be it Fantastic Four, TMNT, Push or The Losers.

But if you ask the actor which comic book movie role is his best, he wouldn’t go with any of those. And he wouldn’t even say it’s Steve Rogers. No, Evans thinks his best role in a comic book movie is actually Lucas Lee in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. At least, that’s according to a recent Twitter exchange, where director Edgar Wright suggested it was his best part ever, and Evans seemingly agreed.

Obviously — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 21, 2020

While the two stars might just be having a fun exchange here, you wouldn’t struggle to find many people that hold Evans’ work in the aforementioned film in high regard. He’s certainly great in the role and the movie itself is hugely popular and widely loved.

Then again, it’s hard to deny that Captain America is Chris Evans’ best part. It’s definitely his most famous and it’s what really propelled him to the top of Hollywood’s A-list. Not to mention the one that most would associate him with. But be it his time in the MCU, his work in Scott Pilgrim or any of his other fantastic performances, if one thing’s for certain, it’s that the actor is always enjoyable and entertaining to watch and makes any project he’s in better.