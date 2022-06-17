Chris Evans ‘couldn’t be happier’ that Hayley Atwell is Captain Carter now

After Avengers: Endgame faded to black with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter dancing in each other’s arms, we assumed we’d seen the last of both Cap and his S.H.I.E.L.D.-founding spouse in the MCU. Well, it turns out we were half-right. While Captain America has disappeared (possibly to the moon), Peggy’s enjoyed a whole new life in the franchise as Captain Carter. The super-powered variant debuted in What If…? before making the jump to live-action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But what does Chris Evans think about Hayley Atwell carrying on without him and donning the star-spangled super-suit in his stead? While speaking to MTV News, Evans was asked for his thoughts on Atwell’s new role and proceeded to gush about how much he rates the British star as an actress, stressing that she’s “perfect” to continue Cap’s legacy on her own. As he explained:

“Yeah, that’s right. No, I haven’t seen it yet, but I heard it. I mean, she’s perfect for it. I mean, who, she’s truly just one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with and just one of the loveliest humans. So, I couldn’t be happier for her.”

'Doctor Strange 2' character posters reveal the whole gang 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Seeing as Evans was obviously going to be super-supportive of his long-term co-star and Marvel wife, the most shocking part of Evans’ Captain Carter comments has to be his admission that he’s yet to see Multiverse of Madness. This comes as yet another reminder that the Knives Out star really has put all things MCU in his rearview mirror, even if he does miss dressing up in the red, white, and blue himself.

Still, it’s fair enough that he didn’t get time to catch Doctor Strange 2 in theaters as passing on his vibranium shield has only made Evans’ schedule fuller not thinner. As well as voicing Buzz in Lightyear, Evans also co-leads in Netflix’s upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man, from ex-Marvel directors the Russos, and is re-teaming with Ana de Armas for Apple TV Plus’ actioner Ghosted.

As for Atwell, despite Peggy of Earth-838 meeting a dire fate, she’ll likely be back as the animated Captain Carter in the second season of What If…?. Doctor Srange in the Multiverse of Madness begins streaming on Disney Plus from June 22.