Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are aware that Chris Evans was initially hesitant about signing on to the franchise, and turned down the role of Captain America twice before finally signing on the dotted line. The actor was unsure about the effect that committing to the six-movie deal on the table would have on his career, as well as fears that playing a superhero would see him both typecast as a square-jawed hero and increase his public profile to the level that he wouldn’t be able to go anywhere without being recognized.

Having spent a decade as Steve Rogers, it now seems impossible to imagine anybody else in the role. In Evans’ hands, the Avenger with arguably the least interesting personality and most one-dimensional character traits on paper became the beating heart of the entire MCU, and Anthony Mackie faces a monumental task stepping into those shoes when he officially assumes the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Following a recent interview with the 38 year-old, his mom Lisa Evans revealed that she finally convinced him to take on what will most likely always be regarded as his career-defining role, by explaining that the perils of fame that come with leading a blockbuster franchise would also set him up for life, and offer him opportunities that he wouldn’t otherwise be afforded.

“His biggest fear was losing his anonymity. He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me’. I said to him, ‘Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, it’s not going to affect my life negatively, it will enable it’.”

After Avengers: Endgame saw him bow out of the MCU with seven big screen appearances and three cameos under his belt as Captain America, Chris Evans is now an A-list movie star that is free to pick and choose whatever projects he wants, proving once and for all that you’re never too old or too famous to listen to advice from your mom.