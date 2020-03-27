Chris Evans Reportedly Eyed For DC’s Green Lantern Corps Movie

Not a lot of people have particularly fond memories of Green Lantern, and that includes the actors that starred in it, with Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi both refusing to acknowledge that it even exists. The comic book adaptation is one of the costliest and most notorious box office bombs in history, just about managing to claw back the massive $200 million budget at the box office, with Warner Bros. estimated to have lost up to $100 million on it.

However, with the DCEU now firmly established as a genuine draw for the most part, although not quite on the same footing as their rivals over at Marvel just yet, a Green Lantern reboot was almost inevitable, with a proposed Green Lantern Corps movie initially being announced way back in July 2015. We’re now almost five years removed though and the project is still no further towards escaping from development hell and making it to the big screen.

Countless names have been linked to one of the several rumored title roles in Green Lantern Corps, of course, including some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and now we’ve heard that DC and Warner Bros. are eying one of the MCU’s recently departed actors to potentially play one of them.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and Viola Davis would return in The Suicide Squad, both of which we now know to be true – the studio are interested in having Chris Evans portray Kyle Rayner, one of the many characters to have assumed the role of Green Lantern over the years in comic books.

While DC and Warner Bros. should be commended for setting their sights so high, it unfortunately seems unlikely that Evans would want to board another superhero franchise so soon after hanging up Captain America’s shield. Given that he was part of the MCU for nearly a decade and admitted that he wanted to explore other genres, the smart money at this point would be on somebody else suiting up as Green Lantern Corps‘ Kyle Rayner.

But who knows? Again, our sources – who also told us Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis” and Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9 – say that he’s definitely one name being eyed. Though whether the studio can lock him down and convince him to come on board remains to be seen.