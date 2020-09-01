Chris Evans Reportedly Eyed For Extraction Sequel

It doesn’t matter what the Russo brothers accomplish for the rest of their careers, the siblings will always be known for their time as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is hardly surprising when you consider their list of achievements.

Not only have they directed more entries in the franchise than anyone else, but they’re also the only filmmakers to have ever helmed three movies that made over a billion dollars at the box office including both of the MCU’s biggest commercial hits, two of the five highest-grossing titles in history and achieved what many thought impossible by knocking James Cameron’s Avatar off the top spot with Avengers: Endgame.

The duo may have claimed that they’re done with the MCU, unless of course they get offered the chance to helm the long-rumored Secret Wars adaptation, but Joe and Anthony haven’t been shy in using their connections to bring some of the stars of the shared universe into their other projects.

As well as co-producing 21 Bridges alongside leading man Chadwick Boseman, directing Tom Holland in their upcoming crime thriller Cherry and signing on to re-team with Chris Evans in Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man, the Russos also produced the most popular original movie in the streaming service’s history, with Joe also writing the script for Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction.

A sequel was unsurprisingly given the green light in short order, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Tyler Rake would be back before Netflix officially confirmed the news – that the Russos want their frequent collaborator and former Captain America Chris Evans to play a major role in the follow-up.

The 39 year-old actor has been making a conscious effort to diversify his output outside of his career-defining part, and hasn’t starred in a straightforward action movie since The Losers a decade ago, but the combination of reuniting with the Russo brothers and Chris Hemsworth in a gritty and pulse-pounding effort like Extraction 2 could well be too enticing for Evans to turn down. It’s unclear if he’s been formally approached yet, but we’re told that the Russos are looking to add a few more MCU stars into the sequel and Evans is high on their list.