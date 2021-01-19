Chris Evans Reportedly In Talks For 3 Different MCU Projects

The internet was left stunned last week when it was reported that Chris Evans was apparently in talks to suit up as Captain America for at least one new MCU project. Evans himself later acted innocent on social media, but given that this intel came our way via Deadline, Marvel fans are assuming there’s some truth to it. Still, it’s a shocking development, as Avengers: Endgame wrapped up Steve Rogers’ character arc so well.

Thankfully, then, it doesn’t sound like Marvel wishes to undo his ending and will instead be dancing around the way the Sentinel of Liberty was written out. According to insider Daniel Richtman, in fact, Evans might be returning to the franchise for a total of three upcoming productions.

Firstly, if talks go well and he signs on again, the actor will be portraying an alternate villainous version of Cap who works for HYDRA. This concept obviously comes from the infamous Secret Empire comic book arc and was previously alluded to in Endgame when Steve pretended to be corrupt and whispered “Hail HYDRA” to Jasper Sitwell. It’s unknown where he’d be playing the role, but Doctor Strange 2 seems like a good bet.

The second is the most interesting, though, as Richtman claims that Evans would also return as the real Cap, following his relocation to the past in Endgame, for a cameo which would see him battle Wolverine. It’s unknown exactly when this legendary encounter could take place, but it’d be a neat way of establishing Logan’s long life and touch on what Steve did next after he reunited with Peggy Carter.

The third way Cap could come back isn’t yet known, but Richtman says that there’s an additional project in the offing. Feel free to take this with a pinch of salt for now, but the tipster is usually pretty reliable and the signs are certainly pointing to Chris Evans not being as done with the MCU as we thought he was.