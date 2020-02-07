Chris Evans said goodbye to the role of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, but like Robert Downey Jr. with Iron Man, fans aren’t convinced they’ve seen the last of him in the MCU. After all, this is a universe where anything can happen. Not only that, but it’s a multiverse, too. A multiverse full of alternate versions of familiar characters. And this might just be how Evans could return to the franchise in – where else? – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As previously reported by MCU Cosmic, the Doctor Strange sequel will feature the Sorcerer Supreme coming across doppelgängers of his fellow Avengers during his travels to different universes. And according to our sources – the same ones who said Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which turned out to be true – one of the ideas is to bring Evans’ Steve Rogers back, except this version of the Sentinel of Liberty would hail from a world where the Avengers are all evil.

We’re told that the current draft of the script includes a cameo for Evans, but it’s important to stress that things could change given the switchover with filmmakers going on right now. As you surely know, Scott Derrickson has left the project, with this week revealing that Sam Raimi is in talks to replace him. What’s more, it’s also been announced that Loki showrunner Michael Waldron has been tasked with touching up the screenplay previously penned by Jade Halley Bartlett.

Whether Waldron’s draft will keep the cameo from an Evil Cap, we can’t say for sure. Besides, there’s always the chance that the idea will be nixed by Evans himself. After all, he doesn’t seem in a hurry to return to the MCU, judging by his recent comments. That said, he hasn’t ruled out the option of picking up the shield once more, either.

But again, his involvement in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a possibility at present and something that’s included in the most recent draft of the script. And given that this comes to us from the same sources who also said Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and Disney is doing a live-action Bambi, both of which are now confirmed, we’ve no reason to doubt it.