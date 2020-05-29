Chris Evans Says It’d Be Risky To Return As Captain America

In the run-up to Avengers: Endgame, most figured that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America probably wouldn’t make it to the final credits. As much as anything this was because his contract with Marvel Studios was up and after a decade in the part, he was ready to move on and do something else (and relax his ridiculously strict fitness regime).

In the end, Steve Rogers got a well-deserved happy ending and was able to spend his life in romantic bliss with the woman he loved. Even so, since then there’s been talk that Evans might make a comeback, possibly appearing in upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But on a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor denied this. He was asked whether Endgame really was the end of Steve Rogers and replied as so:

“Yes – I think it is. It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion.”

This fits with his previous comments about coming back to the role, in which he said that he was worried it’d be seen as a “cash grab.” I’m with Evans on this, too, as there are many new heroes coming to the MCU over the next few years (most notably, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men) and it’d be a shame to spoil such a good ending.

That being said, there’ve been persistent whispers of the actor not being fully done with the role just yet, and while we don’t imagine he’ll ever make a full-time return, a few cameos here and there surely can’t be ruled out. True, Evans seems to be saying with the comment above that he’s done, but then again, it’s not like he’d want to spoil the surprise of a future appearance, right?

Whatever the case, while Captain America‘s story might be mostly over, his actions will surely cast a long shadow over the rest of the MCU from Endgame onward.