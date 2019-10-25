Chris Evans May Cameo As Old Cap In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

As the first show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to debut on Disney Plus, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is under huge pressure right out of the gate. Marvel Studios have announced a large number of expensive projects for the upcoming streaming service, and if the return of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes doesn’t fare well with either critics or audiences, then the rest of the shows face an uphill battle in reclaiming goodwill from fans.

There’ve already been rumors that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn’t looking too great in the early stages, but with a year to go until the series hits our screens, there’s plenty of time to fix these problems. Marvel haven’t announced anything in the way of plot details yet, but the cast has been shaping up nicely with a mix of both new and returning characters.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and General Ross will return in She-Hulk, all of which have since been confirmed or corroborated by numerous other outlets – have informed us that Marvel are hoping that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers for a cameo in the series, playing the older version of the character that appeared in the closing stages of Avengers: Endgame.

While it’s unclear if they’ve formally reached out to him yet, and while there’s every chance that the actor could turn down the offer, having seemingly made it clear that his time playing Captain America was definitively over, bringing him in for a scene or two in the opening episode to officially pass the mantle over to Sam Wilson would do little to harm his legacy as the original super-soldier. Not to mention it would also give the premiere a real hook to sell The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to fans of the MCU.