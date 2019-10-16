Disney Plus’ MCU TV Shows May Cost As Much As $25 Million Per Episode

At this point, Marvel Studios has enough dough in its pocket to ensure quality storytelling. This year alone, its three additions to the global market – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home – have all soared past the $1 billion benchmark at the box office. And now, with several TV series set to arrive on Disney Plus, it looks like we won’t have to wait as long between the exciting adventures.

Despite rumors that the shows – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye – would be relatively low budget compared to their cinematic counterparts, Marvel is reportedly preparing to shovel out big bucks for each of their upcoming projects. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the total amount is…well, check it out for yourself down below:

“A source pegs Marvel entries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Hawkeye at as much as $25 million per episode.”

I remember being shocked when I heard all the cast members of Friends, and The Big Bang Theory were getting paid $1 million an episode. And that was after years of successful seasons, so I can’t imagine where all that extra money is going to.

But with each series being six episodes each, Marvel Studios is, as math would tell us, putting out about $150 million for each series. This goes to show that they’re putting as much interest in this new format as they do their regular MCU entries, given that this budget is around the average for a non-Avengers movie.

With all this money being tossed around though, tell us, what do you think of the upcoming Disney Plus shows? Are these going to be another smash hit for Marvel Studios? Or will the transition to the streaming world be less than kind? Be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.