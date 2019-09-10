Anthony Mackie Hopes Chris Evans Shows Up In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series will pick up the pieces of the shocking and emotional final scenes of Avengers: Endgame, in which an elderly Steve Rogers passed his shield onto his pal Sam Wilson. This – and, you know, the title – heavily suggested the original Captain America would not feature on the show. However, Falcon himself, Anthony Mackie, is hoping that Chris Evans will drop by to reprise his role.

While speaking to IMDb at the Toronto International Film Festival, Mackie was asked what upsides there might be to making a Marvel production without Evans around. The actor briefly responded with a joke but soon spoke about his close friendship with Evans and Falcon co-star Sebastian Stan, and how he wants to work with both again on the series.

“You get to sleep. You get a lot of downtime. No, there is no good part about it. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a thousand times, Chris is one of my closest friends. And when the three of us get together, it’s hell and anarchy. So hopefully we’ll have him around to cause some trouble on set.”

As with Robert Downey Jr., we haven’t had it officially confirmed that Evans isn’t returning to the MCU following Endgame, even though it seems like his story in the franchise is over. Director Joe Russo, however, has said that in his opinion, he doesn’t expect Evans to make a comeback as he thinks the actor will want to close that chapter in his life to make it emotionally easier to move on.

However, there has been some talk that Chris could maybe return to the world of Marvel to direct some episodes of their Disney Plus content. Though Kari Scogland is due to helm all six episodes of Mackie’s series, it’s feasible that Evans could shadow her on set as prep for him directing a future Marvel show. Or, he could just drop by to check on his old co-stars, thereby giving Mackie his reunion.

In any case, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives on the upcoming streaming service in late 2020. Stay tuned for more.