WandaVision Will Introduce Wanda’s Son Wiccan

Even putting aside show’s two title characters, we already know that the upcoming WandaVision will see the return of several familiar faces from the MCU’s first three phases. At the recent D23 Expo, for instance, it was revealed that Kat Dennings will be reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from the Thor series, while Randall Park is expected to return as Ant-Man and the Wasp character Jimmy Woo. On top of that, we know that Teyonah Parris will feature in the role of Monica Rambeau, a part previously handled by Akira Akbar in Captain Marvel.

But while returning players are all well and good, a source close to We Got This Covered has also relayed word that the Disney Plus show will serve as the MCU debut of a young superhero who could go on to do big things. Specifically, we’re told that WandaVision will introduce Scarlet Witch’s son Wiccan, and what’s more, it’s said that Wiccan’s debut will serve as one more step in the build-up to an eventual Young Avengers project.

Seeing how WandaVision is still almost two years away from making its premiere on Disney Plus, it could be a long wait before we get any official confirmation on these claims. Nonetheless, the idea of William “Billy” Kaplan being the son of Wanda Maximoff is certainly consistent with the comics, and the marketing for WandaVision has already offered hints that the show could see Scarlet Witch striving for a traditional family life.

Regardless, all will be revealed when WandaVision comes out in the spring of 2021, before Scarlet Witch returns once more in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters on May 7th of the same year.