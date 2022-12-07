Chris Evans stans spectacularly fail to remain calm over ‘Deadpool 3’ return rumors

Another day, another outlandish rumor about the future of the MCU that — given the emergence of the multiverse — could conceivably be true. This time, the latest word on the street has it that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine might not be the only familiar face from outside the Marvel Studios universe to appear in Deadpool 3. Specifically, a new rumor purports that Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson will also encounter three quarters of the cast of Fox’s Fantastic Four movies.

As originally claimed by @EmberOnMain and then reshared by @XMenUpdate, it’s said that Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba could be about to reprise their roles as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in DP3. And while that would be cool enough, what’s really causing fans to prematurely lose their minds is the additional claim that Chris Evans will likewise be joining them as Johnny Storm.

RUMOR: Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, and Ioan Grufford will reprise their roles as Johnny Storm, Sue Storm, and Reed Richards in ‘DEADPOOL 3’



(Source: @EmberOnMain) pic.twitter.com/0Z9WmeEy9W — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 7, 2022

Bear in mind that this is one wholly unsubstantiated rumor, though, with the account in question even warning fans not to let this turn into another Multiverse of Madness situation.

Please take this with a grain of salt… we all remember how Multiverse of Madness went. pic.twitter.com/XZ3oWWl0N8 — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 7, 2022

And yet some news is just too exciting to stay skeptical about, as certain fans are already convinced that Deadpool 3 is going to be the film MoM should’ve been.

THIS will be the Multiverse movie we deserve. Maximum effort! — ThornBack Bride (@ThornbackBride) December 7, 2022

Others are not here for this kind of extreme emotional manipulation.

Stop toying us man 🥹 https://t.co/mZru42scKB — NIL (@NilmarBD) December 7, 2022

But now it’s out there, it’s going to be hard to not be disappointed if it doesn’t happen.

I NEED THIS TO BE TRUE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/S2Bq7PqMi2 — Underrated Tweets 🇵🇹 (@sufyc10) December 7, 2022

Even if it would save lives.

Chris Evans in the MCU? Now there’s a great idea that should’ve happened way sooner.

Chris Evans in the MCU? please… — Alexx Kidd (Stream Scream the Series) (@amroad95) December 7, 2022

Actual leaked dialogue from the script.

Johnny Storm: “sorry Cap, but I’ve got America’s ass now!” — FirstofHisName (@GRIMMLOCK_ADL) December 7, 2022

For others, the absence of Michael Chiklis (the Thing) from the rumor is the real sticking-point.

No Michael Chiklis??!!?



This film is a chicken wing. 😃 — C. Chris Chiang (@cchrischiang) December 7, 2022

Strangely, despite the Multiverse Saga now being two years old, some people still don’t seem to have got the hang of variants.

Easy. They'll have Deadpool make a joke about them looking the same — Yolkomodo (@yolkomodo) December 7, 2022

Once again, this is naught but a rumor for now, but we should learn more as Deadpool 3 gears up for production in 2023, ahead of its release in November 2024.