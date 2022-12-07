The latest ‘Deadpool 3’ rumors lean into a multiversal massacre previously thought impossible

On an official level, we don’t know an awful lot about Deadpool 3, but what we are privy to is more than enough to get us excited.

Star and producer Ryan Reynolds will re-team with his Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy, while regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to pen the script for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated feature film. Oh, and some young up-and-comer called Hugh Jackman will play an obscure superhero named Wolverine, but that’s not really important.

Reynolds admitted his original plan for the project when it was set up at 20th Century Fox was for Wade Wilson and Logan to headline a road trip buddy comedy inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon, where a key story point is replayed several times over from a multitude of different perspectives.

The MCU doesn’t really do small scale, though, and the latest rumors to have been sweeping the internet offer another tantalizing slice of scuttlebutt claiming that maybe Deadpool really will be killing the Fox universe after all.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe is a hugely popular arc from the comics, and while there’s no guarantees this is the direction the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo adventure is heading, it wouldn’t be that difficult to pull off. After all, the MCU is in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, Jackman’s Wolverine hails from a different universe than the established 616 timeline, and the potential is there for any number of variants to make surprise cameo appearances.

We’re not saying it’s a guarantee, but we will point out it makes sense both in the context of Phases Five and Six, as well as Deadpool as a character – so don’t bet against it just yet.