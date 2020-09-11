Chris Hemsworth Addresses His MCU Retirement After Thor: Love And Thunder

The God of Thunder has gone through one hell of a journey in the MCU. But Endgame, despite serving as the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, didn’t do away with Chris Hemsworth’s character as it did several of his fellow Avengers. And now, Odinson will be back one more time in Thor: Love and Thunder.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to suggest that Thor is one of MCU’s more complex and prominent figures. He’s also someone that fans really connect with, though, largely due to Ragnarok becoming a huge hit and giving more depth to Hemsworth’s lightning lord. But for his fourth solo outing, he isn’t going to be alone. In fact, Love and Thunder will feature the debut of Jane Foster as Female Thor. Yes, Natalie Portman’s character will become worthy of Thor’s power, thus managing to wield Mjolnir.

In the comics, the original Thor continues his journey as Odinson, but we still don’t know how director Taika Waititi will adapt this story. It seems likely, though, that Marvel will decide to retire Hemsworth at the end of the film and have Foster become the franchise’s main Thor, and while that may very well happen, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the actor has to exit the MCU. After all, he can always stick around in a supporting capacity.

Whatever ends up happening, it doesn’t seem like Hemsworth is ready to retire from the world of Marvel just yet. When asked about it in a recent interview, he said:

“Are you crazy?! I’m not going into any retirement period. [Laughs] Thor is way too young for that. He is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so,” he revealed.

Hemsworth doesn’t really mince words, so it appears that we’ll be graced by his God of Thunder for a while longer. And as for what we can expect from the upcoming sequel, well, the Extraction star teased that it’s going to be better than Ragnarok, saying:

“After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I’ll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that proves something, because that movie was brilliant.”

These words certainly set a high bar, if nothing else. And while fans are patiently waiting for Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s still a ways to go before we see it, as the film won’t be with us until February 11th, 2022.