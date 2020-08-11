New MCU Theory Explains How Mjolnir Can Return In Thor: Love And Thunder

The destruction of Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok was a pivotal moment for Thor’s character arc. He unlocked his true potential and understood what it really means to be the God of Thunder. But for a brief moment, when his evil sister Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) destroyed the powerful relic, it seemed like the Norse superhero had been robbed of his will to fight. And just like that, Mjolnir became more than a hammer; it became a symbol that was inextricably linked to Thor and the MCU. So, we’d be surprised if it didn’t zoom back into the story of Love and Thunder.

Of course, Thor does eventually manage to forge a replacement in Avengers: Infinity War, with the help of Groot and Rocket. The trio travel to Nidavellir, the home planet of the Dwarves, where Eitri builds Stormbreaker for him. Thor critically wounds Thanos with it, but the Avengers still lose the day as the Snap takes place and half of all life in the universe is wiped out. After that, the time-traveling shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame help Thor reunite with Mjolnir, which also leads to that epic moment of Captain America’s “worthiness” where he wields the weapon. The hammer then leaves their timeline and is lost once more, which brings us to Thor: Love and Thunder.

With two timelines running parallel in the MCU (that we know of), Mjolnir exists in two states – shattered to pieces and whole. In one, it was destroyed on a hill in Norway and we have no idea what happened to the pieces, but just like a broken sword, it’s possible that Mjolnir can be reforged using the Uru metal shards it’s made of.

One theory suggests that the Loki who escaped in Endgame’s botched time heist segment is still at large and could be up to his usual meddling. This will be the focus of Disney Plus’ Loki TV series and could lead to a crossover with the films. He might even come in contact with the remnants of Mjolnir and figure out some way to harvest the pieces, even if he isn’t worthy enough to lift it himself.

The other possible route is inspired by a Marvel Comics storyline in which Jane Foster picks up the handle of a broken Mjolnir, which then reforms due to her worthiness and is rebuilt as Ultimate Mjolnir. We already know that Natalie Portman is reprising her role as Jane Foster in the MCU and has a much bigger part to play. So, it could be her character who comes into contact with the pieces and replicates the act.

In any case, if Chris Hemsworth is on his way out of the MCU, which it seems he is, the existence of two hammers could signify the passing of the torch. Jane Foster would then be the new keeper of Mjolnir, while Beta Ray Bill – who’s been rumored to appear in the franchise very soon, probably in Thor: Love and Thunder – will take possession of Stormbreaker, as in the comics.