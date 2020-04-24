Loki Reportedly Confirmed To Return To The Big Screen In [SPOILERS]

As the old saying goes, nobody really stays dead in comic books or comic book movies except Batman’s parents and Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has more than shown this to be true, with the God of Mischief seemingly having more lives than a cat after escaping from certain death on numerous occasions.

Loki may have been killed by Thanos in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, but Endgame’s time-travel shenanigans saw the 2012 version of the character escape from the clutches of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and into an alternate timeline. One that conveniently allows him to star in his own Disney Plus series that follows his adventures through human history with the Tesseract in tow.

Given that he’s dead in the main timeline of the MCU though, fans were wondering if Loki would be poised to show up in Thor: Love and Thunder to continue tormenting his adopted brother, something Taika Waititi remained unsurprisingly tight-lipped about during a recent Ragnarok watch-along. Of course, there’ve been numerous hints over the past few months that he’d return and at this point, most people expect to see him on the big screen again.

It seems that they’re right to expect this, too, as according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us that both She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were on the way to Disney Plus long before the Mouse House made the official announcement – Loki will be making an appearance in the God of Thunder’s fourth solo movie. And while certainly welcome to hear, this isn’t terribly surprising as again, it was all but confirmed at this point anyways.

Aside from the fact that Hiddleston will return once again to be a thorn in his brother’s side, it’s unclear how exactly he’ll factor into things. But with Loki arriving on Disney Plus months before Love and Thunder hits theaters, we’ll have a better idea by then what Marvel’s got in store for the God of Mischief. For now, we’re just happy to know we’ll be seeing more of Hiddleston in the role and can only hope that it’s a substantial part for him.