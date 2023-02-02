Chris Hemsworth claims his kids will betray him for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

So who would win in a fight, Black Adam or Thor? According to Chris Hemsworth’s kids, apparently, the answer is Black Adam. Ouch!

Hemsworth and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were both recently nominated for several awards in the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. While Hemsworth only managed to feature in the Favorite Movie Actor category alongside Johnson, the former WWE superstar was able to secure a nomination in two other categories: Young Rock in the Favorite Family TV Show category; and Black Adam in the Favorite Movie category.

According to Hemsworth, it seems unlikely his kids would even choose their own father to win against Johnson, but he did have a compromise in mind when he tweeted: “Kids Choice Awards nominations! My kids definitely won’t vote for me because they’re voting for the @therock but maybe his kids could vote for me and we call it even?”

Kids Choice Awards nominations! My kids definitely won’t vote for me because they’re voting for the @therock but maybe his kids could vote for me and we call it even? @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/pRHMn1v3Ot — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 2, 2023

Hemsworth certainly got the math right as both stars have three kids. Johnson has three girls: Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Hemsworth has India, and twins Tristan and Sasha. While Simone might be a little bit old compared to Nickelodeon’s target audience, she could certainly get in on the fun.

It’s not the first time that Hemsworth and Johnson have gone head to head either. A recent People’s Choice Award nomination forced the two actors to duke it out with Hemsworth coming up on top in the end. But with Hemsworth’s kids supposedly voting for Johnson, we’ll just have to wait and see if he gets enough votes to survive the slimefest that is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards