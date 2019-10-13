Chris Hemsworth Says He’d Love To Join The Star Wars Franchise

With the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth’s title character is set to pass the hammer on to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and right now, it’s unclear where that leaves the MCU’s original God of Thunder, who just might find himself headed for retirement from the superhero saga, or at least with a significantly smaller role. If that were to be the case, however, then Hemsworth already has an idea of which major property he’d like to try next.

In the last decade or so, the actor has found himself attached to a variety of popular franchises, from Marvel and Star Trek, to Ghostbusters and Men in Black. Nonetheless, one film series he’s yet to touch is Star Wars, and during a recent panel at ACE Comic Con, Hemsworth suggested that he’d jump at the chance to get involved:

“Oh yeah, I’d love to. I’m not sure there’s many people that’d say they wouldn’t want to be a part of that world, you know and especially having it be something I’ve grown up with like all of us here, probably, it’d be like a fan experience as opposed to being an actor and that’s the fun thing at this point of cinema and my career.”

Just as the recent Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for the MCU, the upcoming Rise of Skywalker will serve as the last Star Wars movie for several years, not to mention the supposed final installment in the Skywalker Saga. After that, the next Star Wars film isn’t scheduled for release until December 2022, and looks to be the first of three features to be handled by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

That being said, Star Wars fans will hardly be starved for material in the next few years, thanks in part to the various live-action TV shows headed for Disney Plus. The first of the batch is The Mandalorian, which premieres on November 12th, before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.