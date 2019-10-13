Chris Hemsworth Was Upset When He Found Out Cap Could Lift Mjolnir

While it might not be on the same tier as the conventions held in New York or San Diego, ACE Comic Con has proven to be worthwhile in its own right. Having just wrapped up a few hours ago, the Rosemont, Illinois-based event took place this weekend, and a handful of big stars flocked to the small town of 4,000 to snap photos, sign autographs, and answer pressing questions from their fanbases.

While Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie were sure to draw a crowd, the MCU squad came in full force to dominate the proceedings, with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) all showing up for the weekend. And as ComicBook.com reports, the God of Thunder himself sat down for a question and answer panel, and shed some light on how he felt about one of Avengers: Endgame‘s more pivotal moments.

During “A Conversation with Chris Hemsworth,” the Australian superstar was asked about the scene where Captain America was able to pick up and wield Mjolnir, proving his worth once and for all. While we’re sure his response was made in jest, he explained that he was a bit peeved about the whole situation.

“Uh, pretty angry, yeah,” Hemsworth revealed. “I’m sick of people picking up that hammer, to be honest. It’s playing with my toys, you know, it’s like ‘give me that.'”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After mocking Cap and telling him to stick to his “little shield,” Chris added he hadn’t “seen him pick up Stormbreaker yet.” The audience was quick to correct him though and Hemsworth joked and said he had covered his eyes during that particular moment.

Avengers: Endgame laid to rest any notion of Thor being the only one worthy enough of wielding Mjolnir, and it looks like we haven’t seen the last of the mythical hammer. We already know Jane will be using it for herself in Thor: Love And Thunder, and there’s always the chance that another hero will give it a go at some point, too. Maybe Captain Marvel? Let us know what you think down below.