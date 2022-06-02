Christ Hemsworth has provided a new update on the Mad Max prequel Furiosa revealing that filming on the project has now begun.

In a post to Instagram, the actor shared an image of a clapperboard for the project with the caption “A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins”.

Furiosa has been stuck in development hell for the better half of a decade but it seems that things are finally in motion and on track for its planned 2024 release. The prequel was initially scheduled to arrive in 2023 but has since been pushed back a year.

The movie will be directed by George Miller and star Anya Taylor-Joy in its leading role playing a younger version of the Furiosa character that Charlize Theron took on during Mad Max: Fury Road. Hemsworth will also feature in the film as the villain, a welcomed change after having played the hero so frequently in recent times during his career.

Mad Max: Furiosa is a prequel set year before the events of Fury Road, but some of the team from the film will be making their return. Alongside Miller in the director’s seat, it was recently revealed that Tom Holkenborg will be working on the movie’s score. It has also been reported that John Seale will return as a cinematographer on the project.

Right now the scheduled release date for the film is May 24, 2024, but as filming has only just begun this date could change in the meantime. We’ll likely have more info as production continues.