Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky reveals ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ cameo in birthday post

Aug. 11 marked the 39th birthday of the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, with his wife Elsa Pataky sharing a sweet Instagram post to mark her spouse’s big day. And in doing so, the Australian actress revealed her own sneaky cameo role in Hemsworth’s most recent Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pataky, recently seen headlining Netflix actioner Interceptor, posted a bunch of quirky pics featuring her husband. If you scroll along to the third image in the post below, you’ll find a black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Love and Thunder. Yes, that was Pataky looking totally unrecognizable as the Wolf Woman that Thor locks lips with in one scene.

Early on in the movie, narration from Korg (writer/director Taika Waititi) recaps the Asgardian Avenger’s love life, including a glimpse at a couple of Thor’s previous flings, including a pirate lady and a lupine alien woman. This isn’t actually the first time Pataky’s appeared in the MCU, as she previously stood in for Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in Thor: The Dark World‘s post-credits scene.

Love and Thunder was well and truly a family affair, then, as a bunch of other members of the House of Hemsworth likewise turned up for cameos. Namely, Chris’ older brother Luke as Actor Thor, Chris and Pataky’s son Tristan played Kid Thor, his twin brother Sasha was an Asgardian child, while India Rose Hemsworth had the most important role of all. She portrayed Love, Gorr’s daughter, who Thor adopts as his own by the end of the film.

We’ll likely see more of India Rose in the MCU, now that she’s a superhero in her own right, but it’s not out of the question that her mom may show up again, too. A Wolf Woman Disney Plus series, anyone?

Thor: Love and Thunder makes its streaming premiere on Aug. 24.