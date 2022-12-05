Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
But for all of the recent pop culture strides made by the once-niche tabletop gaming conduit, it looks like Chris Pine will be grabbing the audience crown if early reactions to the film’s new poster are anything to go by.
As expected, Honor Among Thieves has gone the route of the Hollywood blockbuster poster archetype made famous by Avengers: Infinity War, and if Chris Pine’s incoming turn as a bard protagonist wasn’t already intriguing, this new poster has granted us a taste of the cheeky gravitas he’ll no doubt be employing.
Indeed, it sounds like Hollywood’s lone non-MCU Chris is the uncontested spotlight-stealer of Honor Among Thieves. Although, if he’s capable of teaming up with Florence Pugh to make Don’t Worry Darling a watchable film, his x-factor in a Dungeons & Dragons blockbuster should come as no surprise.
Worst case scenario? We get a movie where Edgin the Bard’s saving grace is simply having Chris Pine’s face, which we assume a fair portion of audiences will be snatching up tickets for anyway.
But for others, Chris Pine isn’t enough for them to stomach one of Hollywood’s most notorious marketing trends.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release to theaters on March 31, 2023. Here’s hoping Edgin is everything we were promised.