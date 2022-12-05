The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.

But for all of the recent pop culture strides made by the once-niche tabletop gaming conduit, it looks like Chris Pine will be grabbing the audience crown if early reactions to the film’s new poster are anything to go by.

I can't help but be hyped for Chris Pine as a bard. Plus it's got owlbears! pic.twitter.com/ByBpcTciYQ — Trey Lawson ([email protected]) (@T_Lawson) December 5, 2022

As expected, Honor Among Thieves has gone the route of the Hollywood blockbuster poster archetype made famous by Avengers: Infinity War, and if Chris Pine’s incoming turn as a bard protagonist wasn’t already intriguing, this new poster has granted us a taste of the cheeky gravitas he’ll no doubt be employing.

Indeed, it sounds like Hollywood’s lone non-MCU Chris is the uncontested spotlight-stealer of Honor Among Thieves. Although, if he’s capable of teaming up with Florence Pugh to make Don’t Worry Darling a watchable film, his x-factor in a Dungeons & Dragons blockbuster should come as no surprise.

After watching DWD I have a whole new perspective on Chris Pine https://t.co/HZCMopnkiK — richbadbrittz🤑 (@BritSzn) December 5, 2022

Worst case scenario? We get a movie where Edgin the Bard’s saving grace is simply having Chris Pine’s face, which we assume a fair portion of audiences will be snatching up tickets for anyway.

Having Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in your movie these days is more of a meme than a benefit. — Peopplix (@Liberty_1st_) December 5, 2022

But for others, Chris Pine isn’t enough for them to stomach one of Hollywood’s most notorious marketing trends.

Oh my fucking God I'm losing my mind, DO A DIFFERENT POSTER STYLE PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD.

I'm a big DnD fan and I'm sure this will be meh (Im hoping its not though, i would like it to be good) but at least entice me into watching it. — Jared in the vent (@jared_vent) December 5, 2022

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release to theaters on March 31, 2023. Here’s hoping Edgin is everything we were promised.