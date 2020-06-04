Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth’s Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces And It’s Amazing

The world is still in the midst of a global pandemic that’s far from over yet, with civil unrest rising all over the globe, and as a result, good news is more welcome than ever right now. John Krasinski may have faced backlash and accusations of selling out after auctioning off his homemade news show to the highest bidder, but people still need something to distract them from all of the negativity that’s going on all around us.

Luckily, the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are here to put a smile on your face. We all know that the stars of the comic book franchise get on very well behind the scenes, with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.’s onscreen relationship firmly a part of their offscreen lives, while Holland and Chris Pratt used the promotional trail for Disney and Pixar’s Onward to put forward the idea of the Avengers starting their own Dungeons & Dragons game.

Now, a series of photos from 2018 have resurfaced that show how much two-thirds of the MCU’s Holy Trinity of Chrises enjoy each other’s company, with Pratt and Hemsworth going all-in for a full-blown couples photoshoot, which you can check out below.

Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth's Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces

While fans will no doubt get a kick out of seeing Star-Lord and Thor having the time of their lives getting snapped for a prom-inspired photoshoot, what they really need to do is get Chris Evans onboard for a follow-up. The internet would no doubt go into complete meltdown if the Three Chrises reunited to pose down a storm, which would also result in the sort of wholesome content that the world could really do with right about now.