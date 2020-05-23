Home / movies

The Internet’s Roasting John Krasinski For Selling Out To CBS

By 2 hours ago
Now that the world has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are having more time on their hands than they know what to do with, which has prompted many creative endeavors, especially from celebrities. John Krasinski, in particular, whose A Quiet Place Part II was delayed, has done a lot to help us get through this period of self-isolation.

With more than 5 million confirmed cases and 300,000 deaths, most countries around the world are still implementing strict social distancing laws in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly disease. If only it were that simple, though. At this point, self-isolation seems like the most logical way for the masses to help defeat the novel coronavirus, but spending so much time at home without anything to do isn’t exactly a walk in the park. While most attempts from celebrities to help us through the current pandemic have been in vain, and some even backfired, one person has got it right from the very beginning.

Seeing so much negativity and harrowing news on different networks, John Krasinski thought it might be a smart idea to start his own YouTube channel to spread some good news, literally naming it “Some Good News.” The show hit pretty impressive numbers as well by earning almost a million followers on Instagram and 2.57 million subscribers on YouTube with just 14 episodes. This resulted in an intense bidding war, but CBS eventually purchased the IP for an undisclosed sum.

As you’d expect though, many fans aren’t happy with this, and they’re now calling out Krasinski over the decision to sell his well-intentioned series.

John Krasinski

As the actor/filmmaker explained in the last episode, he no longer felt that he needed to remind people that “no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world.” He then explained why it’s a good thing that CBS is taking over the show, saying:

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people! From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it. Tell us, though, what do you think about John Krasinski‘s decision to bring this idea to mainstream audiences? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

