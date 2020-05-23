The Internet’s Roasting John Krasinski For Selling Out To CBS

Now that the world has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are having more time on their hands than they know what to do with, which has prompted many creative endeavors, especially from celebrities. John Krasinski, in particular, whose A Quiet Place Part II was delayed, has done a lot to help us get through this period of self-isolation.

With more than 5 million confirmed cases and 300,000 deaths, most countries around the world are still implementing strict social distancing laws in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly disease. If only it were that simple, though. At this point, self-isolation seems like the most logical way for the masses to help defeat the novel coronavirus, but spending so much time at home without anything to do isn’t exactly a walk in the park. While most attempts from celebrities to help us through the current pandemic have been in vain, and some even backfired, one person has got it right from the very beginning.

Seeing so much negativity and harrowing news on different networks, John Krasinski thought it might be a smart idea to start his own YouTube channel to spread some good news, literally naming it “Some Good News.” The show hit pretty impressive numbers as well by earning almost a million followers on Instagram and 2.57 million subscribers on YouTube with just 14 episodes. This resulted in an intense bidding war, but CBS eventually purchased the IP for an undisclosed sum.

As you’d expect though, many fans aren’t happy with this, and they’re now calling out Krasinski over the decision to sell his well-intentioned series.

I actually love when celebs pivot to becoming kindness grifters to make millions selling shows with amazing premises like “But what if there was some GOOD news?” https://t.co/psTBpCzw0P — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) May 21, 2020

So he made 8 YouTube videos comprised largely of unpaid contributions from fans, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't even going to make it anymore? Just cashed out? Does this rub anyone else the wrong way, kinda? https://t.co/7OlRIouJKM — Lon Harris (@Lons) May 22, 2020

I hate this so much. Some Good News was pure and wonderful and ViacomCBS using it as a "multiplatform showcase across the conglomerate's brands" makes me want to stab myself in the eyeballs. THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS.https://t.co/NOYo4IJIv5 — Josh Pigford (@Shpigford) May 21, 2020

remember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to “make people feel good” and now he is…………….selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable https://t.co/XhVSYEHLt0 — LW (@lindseyweber) May 21, 2020

Hahah wth. The charm is watching this particular guy in his house with somewhat amateur production values chatting with friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/XdZVSie4pJ — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) May 21, 2020

So disappointing. Krasinski is fantastic. Does everything have to be for sale? — Creative-License (@CreativLicense_) May 21, 2020

And just like that, a beautiful thing was ruined. — Bart Vandelay (@KnucklePunk323) May 21, 2020

You got to love when what seemed like an act of goodwill during a pandemic can be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Mmmmm taste that sweet sweet capitalism. https://t.co/BSS4BZTmga — Honey, I Shrunk Nathan Hartman (@somestuffisaid) May 21, 2020

why does everything have to become a sellout? it was so good for what it was. ugh disappointed @johnkrasinski — yuri (@yurisch) May 21, 2020

They'll have to start a new show called #SomeBadNews to talk about how #JohnKrasinski sold out — Spoony McDougal (@Spoony_McDougal) May 21, 2020

Imagine trying to hide shamelessly making millions as “reaching a wider audience” by moving your show from a free platform to one that requires a subscription. Give me a break. — Savanna Ezernack (@SavannaLeeVan) May 21, 2020

He's always come across as a phony and now we have proof… — The Cinematic Mind (@cinematic_mind) May 21, 2020

#JohnKrasinski said to see that you sold out to CBS. You should have e went to Netflix or Hulu. CBS will only tarnish the shows essence. — The Brit (@TheBrit13) May 22, 2020

Unless he's donating the millions Viacom pays him to charity, this is a gross move on John Krasinski's part. — Socially Isolated Kelly Rubinsohn (@KellyRubinsohn) May 22, 2020

As the actor/filmmaker explained in the last episode, he no longer felt that he needed to remind people that “no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world.” He then explained why it’s a good thing that CBS is taking over the show, saying:

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people! From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it. Tell us, though, what do you think about John Krasinski‘s decision to bring this idea to mainstream audiences? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.