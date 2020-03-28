Joe Rogan Slams Gal Gadot For Her Coronavirus Video

Despite the fact that celebrities are doing everything in their power to help relieve the current COVID-19 pandemic, some are of the opinion that these “self-indulgent” individuals like Gal Gadot would do well to stay away from their phones.

The novel coronavirus has taken the world by storm, and the seemingly deadly disease is rapidly spreading in North America and Europe. As of now, more than 614,000 people have contracted the illness and of those, 105,006 belong to the United States alone. Consequently, government officials are asking people to remain indoors and help curb the spread of the virus, and some, like Germany, have even gone so far as to legally restrict gatherings of more than two people. Additionally, COVID-19 has reached the doorsteps of Hollywood, and several celebrities, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Rachel Matthews have tested positive.

Now that most of the population is self-isolating at home, some stars have taken it upon themselves to try and lift people’s spirits. One such instance saw Gal Gadot and a bunch of other well-known names cover “Imagine” by John Lennon (see below). Of course, this prompted a negative backlash from folks on the internet and now, Joe Rogan has slammed the fool’s errand in the latest episode of his podcast with Tom Segura.

“Did you see that ‘Imagine’ song that all those knuckleheads got together and sang?” Rogan said. “Imagine there’s no heaven? This is not the time, when everyone’s Grammy is dying, you f—ing idiot, to sing, ‘Imagine there’s no heaven.’”

The two went back and forth with insults, suggesting that it’s no time for positivity when everyone is suffering, with Segura jokingly saying:

“I lost my job at the meatpacking plant, but Gal Gadot sang ‘Imagine.'”

Rogan also joked about how much of an impact that must have left on the world:

“It made it better. It made the world better. I mean, Grammy died choking on her own vomit, but I feel like the world’s better because Gal Gadot’s so pretty. And she started off, ‘imagine there’s no heaven…’ and a big smile.”

While the podcast host thinks that Gal Gadot and her gang blew it, he also didn’t fail to mention that people like Tom Hanks and his wife did the right thing by updating fans and giving them information on the deadly disease.

Tell us, though, what’s your take on the matter? Do celebrities have a right to share their opinions on the novel coronavirus, or should they leave this matter to the government and respective health organizations? Sound off in the usual place below.