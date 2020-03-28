One of the first indicators that the coronavirus was a very real and serious thing was when news broke that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had tested positive for it. The actor was in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic when he and his wife began to display symptoms and were eventually diagnosed with the virus.

The couple eventually released a statement confirming the news and were in self isolation for two weeks. But now, they’ve officially returned safely to their home in Los Angeles after recovering and while they’ll no doubt continue to practice social distancing and isolation, they’re reportedly feeling a lot better and are back on their feet.

While many of us don’t know Hanks personally, he’s widely regarded as perhaps the most well-liked celebrity out there and as such, it came as a pretty big shock to the internet when he revealed he’d been infected with the Coronavirus. Even in a time of crisis, though, he remained endearing and positive, sharing several updates on his Instagram that kept us up to date and assured us everything was fine.

But to see him and his wife Rita become the first well-known people to test positive for the coronavirus came as a real wake-up call for everyone to take this thing seriously. Anyone can get it, no matter your age or health. Hopefully, though, we can eventually go back to the way things were and with any luck, it won’t be long before we’re driving to the local theater again to see our favorite actor, Tom Hanks, on the big screen once more.

Until then, though, stay safe and remember to follow the proper precautions to keep the virus from spreading. It’s only going to be contained if everyone does their part to fight it.