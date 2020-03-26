Idris Elba Shares Positive Update On His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Last week, Idris Elba joined Tom Hanks in the ‘A-Listers Suffering From Coronavirus’ club. Both actors took to social media to share their diagnoses, and both have kept fans updated with how they’ve been doing.

Hanks seems to be on the mend, explaining recently that he thinks he and his wife are through the worst. And now, Elba looks to be in the clear, too. Last night he posted an update on Twitter, in which he said being in quarantine was making him homesick, but that he’s feeling okay.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe”

His many fans breathed a sigh of relief, and Elba spent some time in the replies answering their questions. Here he confirmed that his symptoms had been limited to “body aches and a headache” and that while he may now be immune, he’s playing it safe as doctors have explained that “Covid 19 might mutate as our bodies build up defences against it..”.

But hey, it’s great news that Elba seems to be making a full recovery and hasn’t experienced any debilitating symptoms. Just because he didn’t though doesn’t mean you won’t, either. Scientists are still figuring out why some people can shrug off Coronavirus and be effectively asymptomatic while others quickly require urgent care in an ICU. And, while the data shows that the virus is most dangerous to the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, there’ve been multiple cases of healthy young people catching it and dying.

My advice is to hole up at home and catch up on some movies and shows you didn’t see the first time around. May I suggest the kickass Hobbs & Shaw for some primo Idris Elba ass-kicking action?