The Internet’s Roasting Gal Gadot For Her Cringe Coronavirus Video

While many celebrities are doing everything they can to try and help out with the coronavirus pandemic, giving money to various charities, posting uplifting messages on social media and trying to just generally remain positive amidst all this madness, actress Gal Gadot has taken a bit of a different approach.

Earlier this week, the Wonder Woman star shared an Instagram video where herself along with several other celebs came together to sing a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon and more all joined the actress to help perform the track and you can see the clip for yourself down below:

On the surface, there doesn’t seem to be anything necessarily wrong with the video, and Gadot’s intentions are obviously good. But this being the internet, it’s already spawned outrage on social media, with many people calling it “cringe” and “out of touch” and demanding that these celebs put their money where their mouth is and donate to some charities. And frankly, we can see where they’re coming from.

Below you can find just a sampling of what folks are saying on Twitter:

Despite some of these comments, this video is at least a lot less cringe than the one Vanessa Hudgens shared earlier this week. And like we said above, Gadot obviously had the right intentions and surely didn’t realize her clip would spark so much uproar. But again, we can also see why it’s angered many people and at the end of the day, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

Let’s not forget though that there are more important things to be worrying about right now than celebrity videos. After all, the coronavirus is still tearing through the world and spreading fast. So, make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe.

