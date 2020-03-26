Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For Controversial Coronavirus Comments

With hundreds of thousands of people infected around the world, and a death toll that is only growing larger, the Coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate. And though it seems most of us are taking it pretty seriously and realize how dangerous the situation is, not everyone is being so smart about it.

In fact, several celebrities have now made some pretty asinine comments about the pandemic and the most recent to do so was MCU star Evangeline Lilly, who’s refusing to self-isolate and has even suggested that the whole thing is just a hoax to divert attention from the US elections. We kid you not.

Suffice it to say, it wasn’t long before she overtook Vanessa Hudgens for the most ill-advised comments on the Coronavirus and many people have slammed the Ant-Man actress for what she said, and rightfully so. The backlash has been so bad, in fact, that there’ve even been reports about Marvel minimizing her role in the MCU moving forward. And while it remains to be seen what’ll ultimately happen in that regard, Lilly has now at least done the right thing by apologizing.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, here’s what she shared:

While it’s nice of her to apologize, many people online are already seeing this as just a heartless attempt to save her reputation and from one glance at Twitter, it’s clear that most are still pretty outraged. But then again, these things tend to have a habit of blowing over as soon as the next celebrity speaks up and says something dumb, so for now, the actress just needs to keep a low profile and wait until someone else takes some of the heat off of her.

Tell us, though, do you think this apology from Evangeline Lilly is enough? And do you still want to see her have a large presence in the MCU moving forward? Or should Marvel minimize her role in the franchise? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.