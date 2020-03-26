Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For Controversial Coronavirus Comments
With hundreds of thousands of people infected around the world, and a death toll that is only growing larger, the Coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate. And though it seems most of us are taking it pretty seriously and realize how dangerous the situation is, not everyone is being so smart about it.
In fact, several celebrities have now made some pretty asinine comments about the pandemic and the most recent to do so was MCU star Evangeline Lilly, who’s refusing to self-isolate and has even suggested that the whole thing is just a hoax to divert attention from the US elections. We kid you not.
Suffice it to say, it wasn’t long before she overtook Vanessa Hudgens for the most ill-advised comments on the Coronavirus and many people have slammed the Ant-Man actress for what she said, and rightfully so. The backlash has been so bad, in fact, that there’ve even been reports about Marvel minimizing her role in the MCU moving forward. And while it remains to be seen what’ll ultimately happen in that regard, Lilly has now at least done the right thing by apologizing.
Taking to Instagram earlier today, here’s what she shared:
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone. I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living. At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY. I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message. My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation. I am grieved by the ongoing loss of life, and the impossible decisions medical workers around the world must make as they treat those affected. I am concerned for our communities – small businesses and families living paycheck-to-paycheck – and I am trying to follow responsible recommendations for how to help. Like many of you, I fear for the political aftermath of this pandemic, and I am praying for us all. At the same time, I am heartened by the beauty and humanity I see so many people demonstrating toward one another in this vulnerable time. When I was grappling with my own fears over social distancing, one kind, wise and gracious person said to me “do it out of love, not fear” and it helped me to realize my place in all of this. Sending love to all of you, even if you can’t return it right now. EL
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
While it’s nice of her to apologize, many people online are already seeing this as just a heartless attempt to save her reputation and from one glance at Twitter, it’s clear that most are still pretty outraged. But then again, these things tend to have a habit of blowing over as soon as the next celebrity speaks up and says something dumb, so for now, the actress just needs to keep a low profile and wait until someone else takes some of the heat off of her.
Tell us, though, do you think this apology from Evangeline Lilly is enough? And do you still want to see her have a large presence in the MCU moving forward? Or should Marvel minimize her role in the franchise? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.
Comments