Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes For Insensitive Coronavirus Video

While many celebrities are doing their best to help out with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, donating money to charities, sharing inspiring messages on social media and trying to stay positive amidst all the chaos, actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens is taking a bit of a different approach.

Earlier this week, the former High School Musical star shared an Instagram Live video where she made some awfully insensitive remarks about what’s going on right now in the world. In case you missed it, here’s what she had to say:

“Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullsh-t,” Hudgens said. “I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it… Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but inevitable. I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Obviously, it wasn’t long before the internet began roasting her and realizing that she maybe shouldn’t have said all that, Hudgens issued an apology. And though we appreciate her trying to clean up her mess and set things right, it doesn’t look like too many people online are buying it.

In any case, here’s what she shared in response to the backlash:

“Hey guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” Hudgens said. “Um, it’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy crazy time, and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too, in full quarantine, and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside ya’ll.”

Again, the effort’s appreciated but frankly, it looks like the damage here is already done and Hudgens is going to have a tough time finding her way back into fans’ good graces again after her insensitive and just downright strange comments about the Coronavirus. I mean, just take one glance on Twitter and you’ll see how angry people are about the whole thing.

But let’s not forget that we have more important issues to focus on right now. Vanessa Hudgens‘ remarks are one thing, and they certainly are worth getting upset over, but the virus itself is another and it’s still out there and spreading fast. So be sure to do everything you can to take the proper precautions and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.