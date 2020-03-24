Evangeline Lilly Is Reportedly No Longer The Co-Lead In Ant-Man 3

MCU star Evangeline Lilly’s dismissive comments about the coronavirus outbreak have caused a major controversy online, with the actress’ troubling attitude towards self-isolating and shocking belief that the pandemic is just a hoax riling up fans, with many demanding that Marvel remove her from the franchise at once. While they won’t be doing that – at least, not yet – due to contractual obligations, we have heard the studio will be reducing her role in Ant-Man 3.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 and Han will return to the Fast & Furious franchise, both of which were correct – Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne will no longer be the threequel’s co-lead, which will require some reworking of the proposed storyline. From what we understand, the new plan is to bump up the role of Emma Fuhrmann’s Cassie Lang, daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott.

Apparently, Ant-Man 3 was to have seen Scott and Hope team up once again to go on some sort of globe-trotting adventure, which we’ve heard would’ve been comparable to a James Bond movie. Given the backlash that’s risen up against Lilly, though, the focus will now shift more to the relationship between Scott and his daughter. Mostly in terms of Cassie becoming Stature, her superhero alter ego, and Scott mentoring her.

Again, Wasp will not be entirely removed from the film but will instead have more of a supporting part. Sources say the new situation can be likened to her screentime in the first Ant-Man, where she had a sizeable role but it was still definitely Rudd’s movie. In contrast, Ant-Man and the Wasp saw her name in the title, giving her a co-lead position. Apparently, though, we shouldn’t expect this again for Ant-Man 3.