Chris Pratt Thanks Fans For Making The Tomorrow War The Biggest Streaming Movie In The World

Chris Pratt‘s The Tomorrow War hit Amazon Prime Video last week and has defied critics to become a monster hit. Audiences are loving its dumb-but-fun blockbuster action, the movie is lighting up social media, and it’s reportedly breaking viewing records. The time-traveling tale sees Pratt playing Dan Forester, a biology teacher and special forces veteran who gets sucked into 2051, where the future is drafting soldiers from the past in a last-ditch attempt to save Earth from aliens.

Pratt took to Instagram to thank fans for making The Tomorrow War a hit, confirming that it’s currently the most-watched streaming movie in the world. As he put it:

“Happy Fourth of July to everybody in America, and to everybody around the world I want to say to all of you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. You have helped to make The Tomorrow War the number one movie in the world. I’m feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video, it’s broken all the records, and it’s the number one streaming movie in the world.”

This will be particularly sweet for Pratt as The Tomorrow War is the first time he’s credited as an executive producer on one of his movies, not to mention that it had a rocky road to release. The movie was originally intended for theatrical release on Christmas Day 2020, but was postponed to July 23, 2021 after it became clear that COVID would still be affecting theaters in the summer. Sensing that The Tomorrow War may be in trouble, Amazon stepped in and bought the movie for $200 million, making it exclusive to Prime video.

Pratt continued, thanking fans for posting their positive reactions online:

“We really could not have done that without each and every one of you. Thank you for watching; thank you for your positive audience reactions. If you haven’t had a chance to see the movie, check it out. I’m so proud of my baby, she’s all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens. To everyone out there Fourth of July weekend, stay safe, celebrate independence this weekend, and like I said, to the rest of our friends around the world thank you so much.”

With Amazon having confirmed its success sequel plans are already being discussed. Director Chris McKay revealed in a recent interview that the extensive world-building on the White Spike alien race gave him ideas for where to go next. This could be a visit to their home planet for what’s described as an “ethnographic study” of the White Spikes, who are certainly a cool new set of movie monsters.

If The Tomorrow War maintains this momentum expect to hear that a sequel has been greenlit sooner rather than later. And in the meantime, if you haven’t taken the time to check out this exciting and goofy sci-fi actioner, it’s now available on Amazon Prime Video.