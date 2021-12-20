Twitter might not like him very much, but in the eyes of the public, Chris Pratt remains an immensely popular A-list megastar who almost exclusively appears in big-budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with intense action and impressive visual effects.

In a shocking turn of events, his next feature-length outing comes in Jurassic World: Dominion next summer, which as fate would have it, is an intense action epic boasting impressive visual effects. A hybrid of sequel and trip down memory lane, Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to be joined by the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, which is why it’s been called the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic Park universe.

Of course, there are still plenty of roaming reptiles to deal with, and a brand-new image from Empire reveals that Pratt’s Owen Grady is back on his trusty motorcycle to outrun the brand new Atrociraptors, so you can insert your own “must go faster” jokes here.

Chris Pratt is on the run in new 'Jurassic World: Dominion' image 1 of 2

The last two installments in the series combined to earn $3 billion and change at the box office, so it’s incredibly likely that Jurassic World: Dominion follows suit. It’s not just tying up one trilogy but bringing an entire six-film arc to a close, so we should be in for something on an almost impossible scale when the dinosaurs stomp back onto our screens in June 2022.