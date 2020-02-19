Chris Pratt Likens Jurassic World 3 To Avengers: Endgame

Come 2021, Universal will unleash the third (and perhaps final?) installment in the Jurassic World franchise. And it’ll seemingly bring things full circle in the vein of Avengers: Endgame.

That’s according to Owen Grady himself, Chris Pratt, who appeared on The Ellen Show to promote his upcoming Pixar gig, Onward. And let’s face it: if there’s one person who has knowledge of both Universal’s Jurassic franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s Chris Pratt, given he headlined both Jurassic World and The Guardians of the Galaxy within the space of two years.

This, coupled with the fact that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all back on board, certainly lends an air of finality to Colin Trevorrow’s blockbuster sequel. A finality not dissimilar to Avengers: Endgame.

All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel.

Just don’t go into the theater expecting time travel and galactic tyrants; Pratt is simply drawing attention to the fact that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum are returning to the Jurassic franchise. Yes, it seems the dino-hunting gang is really getting back together again.

Story-wise, we know Trevorrow is developing a screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), though no further details have been released at the time of writing – not even the threequel’s official title, given it is simply being referred to as Jurassic World 3.

Two years ago, we witnessed the fall of a kingdom, so it’s up to Colin Trevorrow and his team to deliver a satisfying conclusion to this blockbuster trilogy. And if you’re itching for more Jurassic World content to tide you over, Netflix has announced a 3D animated series. Entitled Camp Cretaceous, it’s set to release sometime in 2020, so it shouldn’t be too much longer before we hear word of that particular project.