Chris Pratt Reportedly Eyed For Role In World Of Warcraft Reboot

Big budget and effects-driven fantasy blockbusters based on popular source material with a built-in fanbase don’t necessarily need to rely on star power to sell themselves to audiences, as the multi-billion dollar success of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy definitively proved, but other properties could no doubt have benefitted from having some famous names among the ensemble.

Duncan Jones’ Warcraft might be the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever made, but it failed to even hit $50 million at the domestic box office and was saved from unmitigated disaster solely by a very strong showing in China. The material just didn’t seem to appeal to more casual viewers in the slightest, and the best fantasy epics appeal to every demographic instead of just the diehards.

Warcraft Gallery 1 of 28

Click to skip





















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga and Toby Kebbell are all very good actors, but they didn’t have much in the way of name recognition with people that were on the fence about shelling out to see Warcraft in theaters. However, the studio is intent on trying again as we’ve heard that a reboot is now in the works and according to our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck is returning for The Flash and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which were correct – an A-lister is being eyed to head up the cast.

From what we understand, Chris Pratt is said to be at the top of the shortlist for a lead human role in the Warcraft reboot, although the net has also been cast wide for similar types in case he proves unavailable, presumably meaning that a number of handsome and charismatic actors are being looked at. The MCU veteran has been known to play some Dungeons & Dragons in the past, of course, so he might even be a fan of Blizzard’s iconic video game series, but tackling a major part in a reboot of an underwhelming movie that a lot of people have already forgotten existed might not be the next step he’s looking to take in his career. In any case, we’re told the studio would like him on board and we’ll just have to wait and see if he ends up signing on.