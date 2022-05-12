Chris Pratt says James Gunn’s Star-Lord is different to the guy that cameos

Even though you’d think James Gunn‘s filmography was heavily driven by improvised humor given the scattergun jokes and rapid fire dialogue that gets thrown back and forth between the characters, plenty of the filmmaker’s collaborators have revealed that almost all of the words coming out of their mouths hail straight from the page.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the creative team behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame reached out to Gunn for his thoughts on how the Guardians of the Galaxy should be treated in the script, while the Peacemaker creator revealed that he offered notes on the Thor: Love and Thunder screenplay, too.

In an interview with Gizmodo, Chris Pratt has drawn the clearest distinction yet between the Star-Lord we’ve seen in the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and the guest star who dropped by the aforementioned trio of Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters.

“Well, you know, there’s James Gunn’s Peter Quill and then there’s the Peter Quill that has existed outside of James Gunn, which is in cameos in The Avengers and now the cameos in Thor. And so truly the Peter Quill that I do when James is in charge is an extension of him. And the Peter Quill that I do when it’s not him in charge is really kind of me let loose to do a little bit more than probably he would want me to do, in some way. So I guess the difference would be that. James Gunn has a [focus] for Quill that isn’t on for Thor or for Avengers. And so we’ll see how that plays out when it comes out. I mean, we’re obviously dealing with the end of Avengers and where that left the Guardians of the Galaxy with. We’ll see how that sort of transition works to set up Vol. 3.”

It’s a unique approach to say the least, but we should at least assume that whatever happens in Love and Thunder will be referenced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when the latter comes to theaters next summer.