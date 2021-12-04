Chris Pratt shares ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ set pic, teasing Star-Lord’s look

Chris Pratt has shared a photo from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, giving us a tease at Star-Lord’s look for the movie in the process. It’s been a long time since the team of cosmic misfits got their own solo outing, as Guardians 2 released way back in spring 2017. Unfortunately, we’ve still got a while to wait before the threequel hits theaters, but at least production has been underway on the much-anticipated film for the past month.

At this point, Marvel Studios expertly keeps its shoots under wraps so not much has managed to leak out from the set. We’ve yet to get a glimpse at the cast back in their costumes. Pratt’s latest Instagram post offers a flavor of how he’ll appear in Vol. 3 as he reprises his role as legendary outlaw Peter Quill.

Yesterday, to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pratt — who is a Special Olympics Global Ambassador — opened up about the organization’s Unified Leadership training program, which has partnered up with Marvel Studios among many other companies. One of those who’ve benefitted from the program is Nick, a production assistant on Guardians 3, who Pratt posed with in a pic he attached to his post. Check it out below:

Although Pratt isn’t in costume here, he’s definitely in Star-Lord mode as his hair has been styled into Quill’s wavy locks and it appears that he’s sporting the character’s recognizable blonde highlights, too. He’s also looking very in shape so Pratt’s clearly been hitting the gym recently to make sure he’s back in shape to play a Marvel superhero again.

The bad news is that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t due out until May 2023. But the good news is that Pratt and co-stars Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and voice actors Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel will return for Thor: Love and Thunder, releasing July 8, 2022.