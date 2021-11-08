James Gunn Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Now Shooting

We’ve had to endure a couple of false starts over the last few weeks, matters which weren’t helped by Chris Pratt claiming he was on set for his first day on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before James Gunn offered the complete opposite instead, but those minor miscommunications have now been managed.

As it turned out, the cast and crew were gathered together to shoot new footage for Disney World theme park attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but Gunn has always offered a vague “soon” when responding to questions as to when he’d call action on the threequel at long last.

It transpires that day is today, with the filmmaker taking to Twitter and confirming once and for all that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is underway.

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

The latest outing for Star-Lord and his dysfunctional found family was the only Phase Four feature film on the calendar that wasn’t delayed as part of the latest Phase Four reshuffle, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 retaining its May 2023 slot. That means it’s coming to theaters seven years to the day after Vol. 2, bringing an end to the longest gap between sequels in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.