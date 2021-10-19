Watch: Chris Pratt Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Now Shooting

We’ve known for a long time that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was going to begin shooting before the end of 2021, but Chris Pratt has just confirmed that cameras are now rolling on the hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel.

James Gunn’s final stint at the helm of the irreverent intergalactic franchise was the only movie left untouched by the latest Phase Four reshuffle, and now we understand why. It was only recently that the writer and director revealed that dozens of roles had been cast, with Pratt and the rest of the ensemble’s heavy hitters now back on set.

As you can see in the video below, Pratt is rocking his classic Peter Quill sideburns, even if his confirmation that Vol. 3 is underway comes at the very beginning of the clip and quickly gets overlooked in favor of the new Parks and Recreation podcast he’s shilling.

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week's episode of "Parks and Recollection" with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Poster Teases Adam Warlock's Arrival 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s all systems go for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is also filming the Disney Plus Holiday Special as part of the production schedule, which should keep the cast and crew busier than usual. The movie isn’t coming to theaters until May 2023, so there’s plenty of time for fans to get excited about the end of an era, with Gunn and Dave Bautista bowing out of the series once the credits roll.