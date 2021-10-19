James Gunn Reveals Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Cast Dozens Of Roles

Production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is beginning before 2021 is out, and it was the only Phase Four movie that wasn’t moved around the calendar as part of yesterday’s wide-ranging theatrical reshuffle, so it’s clear that James Gunn hasn’t been sitting around twiddling his thumbs.

If anything, the filmmaker is busier than ever, with Vol. 3 marking his third back-to-back superhero project after The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. On an official level, Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock is the only new addition confirmed to be joining the core cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, but it sounds as though Gunn has been on a hiring spree behind the scenes.

As he’s wont to do, during one of his regular social media sessions Gunn responded to a fan asking when we can expect to hear more casting news, and it sounds like the writer and director is well ahead of the curve.

Dozens of roles have been cast in #GotGVol3 https://t.co/KtSIv4mtsV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2021

They could be anything from background players to major supporting characters, but we should be finding out relatively soon who got the nod to board the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmic threequel. After all, Gunn has always been big on transparency when it comes to his online supporters, so he might not even be interested in trying to keep the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ensemble under wraps.