James Gunn Says Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Hasn’t Started Shooting

The internet was buzzing yesterday when Chris Pratt posted a video from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, seemingly confirming that the long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has finally started production ahead of a May 2023 release.

However, it appears the actor may have jumped the gun somewhat, with James Gunn stepping in to clear a couple of things up. The filmmaker is never anything less than completely open and honest with fans on social media, so when he says cameras aren’t rolling on Vol. 3, it’s best to take him at his word.

That being said, The Suicide Squad director did admit the team are on set, albeit to film new scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a roller coaster set to open at Walt Disney World next year, as you can see below.

Yep. That we HAVE started shooting. https://t.co/WLNQPr1YoU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2021

Presumably, once the crew have wrapped up their contributions to the theme park attraction, Gunn will officially call action on either Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or the Disney Plus Holiday Special, depending on how the schedule has been worked out. We’re not quite there yet, but day one for the hotly-anticipated cosmic threequel is almost upon us at long last, with audiences having been waiting for Star-Lord and the gang’s next standalone adventure since the summer of 2017.