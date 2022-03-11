Chris Pratt shares ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ BTS image with Sam Neill

Two generations of ‘Jurassic’ stars will collide in this summer’s Jurassic World Dominion. The final entry in the trilogy that began with 2015’s Jurassic World will pick up where Fallen Kingdom left off and show InGen’s genetically engineered dinosaurs flourishing in the wild, with humanity coming to terms with having to share the planet with its previous owners.

But though the movie will be full of the hot T-Rex and Velociraptor action we all crave, franchise fans are more hyped about the human element. Dominion will see the 1993 movie’s core trio of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm reunite on screen for the first time since Jurassic Park.

Pratt has teased what’s coming with an Instagram post with Neill photobombing Pratt:

Neill recently discussed his return to the franchise and the struggles they faced while making it during the COVID-19 pandemic. While tight biosecurity on set meant the cast were confined to a hotel when not actually filming, this only served to bring the cast of the film together. In an interview last month, he said:

First of all, to be with my old friends Laura and Jeff you know. We were — this was in the middle of the pandemic — we were locked up in a hotel together in somewhat idyllic rural England and everyone all got on really well. The new cast I liked very much; and the established Jurassic World cast, they’re just the nicest people. Bryce and Chris are absolute sweethearts. Because we were so beleaguered by COVID at this point, we felt we were on our own brave enterprise in a way, and that brought us closer together than ever. It was really an unforgettable time and I’m very grateful for it.

While Dominion will conclude the story established in Jurassic World, this is by no means the end of the multi-billion dollar ‘Jurassic’ franchise. Producers have confirmed that the dinos will return at some point in the future, though fans should expect a hiatus of at least five years.

Jurassic World Dominion will hit theaters on June 10.