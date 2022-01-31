‘Jurassic World’ producer teases what comes next after ‘Dominion’

Returning director Colin Trevorrow revealed a while back that Jurassic World: Dominion is set to draw a line under a six-film saga that Steven Spielberg launched almost 30 years ago with his all-time classic original, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the franchise itself is coming to an end.

In fact, there’s virtually no chance that Universal are going to abandon the property when it’s yielded over $5 billion in box office takings so far, with the third installment in the sequel trilogy poised to be one of 2022’s biggest hits when it finally lands in the summer.

Even though producer Frank Marshall dismissed the idea of a live-action TV series taking place in the Jurassic World universe, he did tease during an interview with SlashFilm that a direct sequel to Dominion is hardly out of the question.

“I think that Dominion is going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the ‘Jurassic’ world.”

Along with Fast & Furious, Jurassic World is one of the studio’s two biggest properties, but with the tenth and eleventh chapters in The Fast Saga squeezing the last drops of milk out of that particular cash cow, the dinosaur-centric adventures will become more important than ever to the bottom line.

After all, it’s a lot easier to continue churning out new content when the prehistoric reptiles are the star of the show, and not the actors who appear onscreen.