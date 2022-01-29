‘Jurassic World’ producer addresses possible live-action TV series

The age of streaming has opened the doors to many of Hollywood’s biggest franchises launching episodic spinoffs that act as official canon, and perhaps the biggest surprise is that more multi-billion dollar properties haven’t followed suit.

Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the DCEU are the three most prominent by far via Disney Plus and HBO Max respectively, with the MonsterVerse about to join the party, but fans have been crossing their fingers in the hopes that Universal’s Peacock may end up pulling the trigger on a live-action Jurassic World show.

We’ve heard rumors pointing in that direction on more than one occasion already, but in an interview with SlashFilm, veteran producer and Jurassic Park stalwart Frank Marshall appeared to pour cold water on the speculation.

“No, I’m really just focused on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about that. There’s been no discussion of that. As I say, we have the animated series [Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous]. I think that’s plenty for now.”

That doesn’t mean it definitely isn’t going to happen eventually, but it sounds as though the notion won’t even be considered until after Colin Trevorrow’s Dominion releases next summer. Along with Fast & Furious, Jurassic World is Universal’s biggest cash cow having hauled in over $5 billion at the box office, so you can understand why Marshall and the rest of the core creatives wouldn’t be too keen on potentially watering down the brand just yet.