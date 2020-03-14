Jurassic World May Be Getting A Live-Action TV Series

Like the iconic water cup scene in the original Jurassic Park, Colin Trevorrow’s soft reboot/sequel to Michael Crichton’s techno-thriller source material made waves back in 2015. Despite the majority of fans going in with guarded expectations, many – including myself – left the cinema fulfilled with the American writer-director’s modern reconceptualization of Steven Spielberg’s classic.

While we wait patiently for next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth official installment in the beloved dinosaur-centric property, rumours continue to percolate about a possible live-action TV series set in the same cinematic universe as the iconic film series.

Now, word comes by way of franchise fan site, Jurassic Outpost, that Amblin Television is developing a TV show based around the Jurassic World films. Interestingly, Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow are allegedly attached as executive producers, alongside Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. Meanwhile, the project is expected to debut sometime in 2021 or 2022. Unfortunately, not many other concrete details were given, but it’s worth noting that this isn’t an official update from Amblin Entertainment and as such, isn’t set in stone quite yet.

With the third pic transplanting the carnivorous action from the confines of the titular park to the wide open space of the US mainland, it’s possible that Trevorrow is looking to develop new characters and stories that may crossover between the films and the TV show. In fact, the studio released an official short set in the Jurassic World universe not long ago entitled Battle At Big Rock. Essentially, the end product of a potential TV series could look a lot like that 10 minute video.

But tell us, how’d you feel about the possibility of a brand new Jurassic World TV show? Should it be left to wither in the dust? Or should it be excavated so that life can find a way? Don your Stetson straw hats and let us know in the usual place down below.