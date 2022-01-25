First details revealed for Apple’s MonsterVerse TV series

Last week’s news that a live-action TV series set in the MonsterVerse is on the way was greeted with widespread enthusiasm from fans of the franchise, even if the announcement came packing one major surprise above all else.

Even though production company Legendary Pictures have partnered up with Warner Bros. for all four of the blockbuster creature features to date, and a fifth is reportedly in development with Godzilla vs. Kong‘s Adam Wingard returning to direct, the outfit decided to take the episodic offshoot to Apple’s streaming service as opposed to HBO Max.

All we know about the project so far hails from the official logline that teased “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch”, but Murphy’s Multiverse is now offering up some brand new details.

As per the report, the show is currently going under the working title of Hourglass, in reference to the shady group’s logo. Additionally, shooting is said to be getting underway as soon as May, with the globetrotting production poised to touch down in Tokyo, Vancouver, and Hawaii.

The MonsterVerse was always an ideal candidate to launch at least a couple of episodic offshoots, and the TV format also means we could finally be seeing well-rounded human characters in the saga for the very first time.