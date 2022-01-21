MonsterVerse fans blast Warner Bros. after Apple lands new TV show

Fans are understandably hyped after it was announced a live-action TV series set in the MonsterVerse was in the works at Apple, but the first question on everyone’s lips was why HBO Max didn’t get in on the action first.

After all, production company Legendary have a longstanding partnership with Warner Bros., and the studio has distributed all of the franchise’s big screen blockbusters to date. With that in mind, it seemed a little strange for the MonsterVerse’s film and television output to be split between a pair of rival entities, but theories are already making the rounds as to why.

If you’ll remember, there were very public disagreements between Legendary and WB in the buildup to Godzilla vs. Kong, with the former being blocked from selling off Adam Wingard’s crossover to Netflix for a fee in excess of $200 million, only for WarnerMedia to send the movie to its own streaming service instead.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media believes that may be one of the reasons behind Apple landing the coveted kaiju show ahead of the MonsterVerse’s usual home.

Legendary chose Apple TV over HBO Max for Godzilla 😭🐐 — brk ♞ (@boomborks) January 21, 2022

I think it’s telling that their usual partner WB & HBO Max aren’t getting a monsterverse movie but Apple is.



Makes you wonder what made them move to greener pastures. #Godzilla https://t.co/iI8jEUD5g8 — Son of El (@TopMorbiusFan) January 21, 2022

Legendary is getting revenge on Warner Bros for backstabbing them by putting Godzilla VS. Kong on HBO Max & in theaters on the same day which almost resulted in a lawsuit! First they put a Kong: Skull Island series on Netflix & now they put a Godzilla And The Titans on Apple TV+! https://t.co/EDAn8VXIku — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 20, 2022

So glad that Legendary is serving a dish of so sweet revenge to Warner Bros for how they did Godzilla VS. Kong dirty by putting it in theaters & on HBO Max on the exact same day by putting a Kong: Skull Island series on Netflix & now a Godzilla And The Titans series on Apple TV+! pic.twitter.com/GScW0IIPXk — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 20, 2022

Woah! Huge news for MONSTERVERSE fans… but Apple TV+ getting it is huge imo. Very surprised to see this land there and not on HBO MAX… WB has distributed the other MV films, so I'm curious as to where their relationship stands with Legendary… #MonsterVerse #Godzilla https://t.co/3yOk7csbF3 — Nick Poulimenakos (@NickMenakos) January 20, 2022

How is this an Apple TV series and not an HBO Max series? Godzilla, Skull Island, King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong are WB FILMS. https://t.co/PcYVaZ5lcW — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) January 20, 2022

Why is there a Godzilla show on Apple TV and not HBO Max…? Nice going Warner Bros, just let all your properties die at this point. — Local Shrine Maiden (@BigJuicyMikans) January 20, 2022

Also I'm kinda surprised this is on Apple TV Plus. I thought any Godzilla and Monsterverse TV projects would be on HBO Max but ig not. — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) January 20, 2022

Skull Island show at Netflix and now a Godzilla-verse show at Apple…



HBO Max wyd https://t.co/r7vay7QOUj — Colin 🍿 (@duckisgod) January 20, 2022

Either way, we’re getting an big budget episodic effort set in a world where Godzilla, King Kong, and the Titans roam the planet, so a lot of people aren’t going to care in the slightest what platform they end up watching it on.