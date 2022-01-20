A big Monsterverse series is coming to Apple TV Plus

Godzilla will be roaring his way onto the small screen, with a brand new series coming from Apple TV Plus.

The streaming service confirmed on Thursday that the iconic Japanese monster will be coming to the streaming service in an exclusive new series.

There is no confirmed title yet, but Apple TV Plus provided a plot synopsis for the series, which will take place after the events of the recent Godzilla films.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Godzilla vs. Kong came out last year with plenty of giant monkey on giant lizard action, but since its release, there hadn’t been any further announcements about future films from the franchise. This announcement is a huge coup for Apple TV Plus, which have been producing hits such as Ted Lasso.

We’re thrilled to announce the #Monsterverse is expanding with an all-new original live action series for @AppleTVPlus featuring #Godzilla and the Titans that will explore the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real. pic.twitter.com/0L9Om9DyJp — Legendary (@Legendary) January 20, 2022

Budgets for streaming originals are constantly increasing, with a gauntlet being thrown down by the major services to dominate the online space. Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus are all seeing major franchises come their way, as traditional TV sees a drastic evolution.

There’s been no confirmation of any cast and crew just yet for the currently untitled Godzilla series, but announcements will likely follow in the coming months.