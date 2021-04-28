Home / movies

MonsterVerse Fans Freaking Out Over Son Of Kong Movie

There was absolutely no chance that Godzilla vs. Kong was going to mark the end of the MonsterVerse, even if the epic crossover between the two iconic Titans drew a line under the first stage of the shared mythology. Indeed, there’s just far too much money on the table in regards to seeing more big budget smackdowns between giant creatures hellbent on destruction, as evidenced by the movie’s critical and commercial performance.

As well as holding a solid 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Godzilla vs. Kong has become the first Hollywood blockbuster since Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020 to cross $400 million at the global box office, blowing past the total of predecessor Godzilla: King of the Monsters despite hitting the big screen at a time when the theatrical industry is still caught in the throes of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary Pictures CEO Josh Grode admitted that his outfit had plenty of ideas as to where the MonsterVerse could head from here, while director Adam Wingard said he’d be more than open to the possibility of returning to helm a new installment. That’s apparently what’s happening, too, after it was reported yesterday that another chapter in the franchise is in the works, which could end up being titled Son of Kong.

Of course, Wingard has two massive projects to get through first with Face/Off 2 and ThunderCats both in development at Paramount and Warner Bros. respectively, so it could be a long time yet before Son of Kong materializes, unless the filmmaker steps away from the director’s chair but remains on board as a writer and/or producer.

