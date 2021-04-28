MonsterVerse Fans Freaking Out Over Son Of Kong Movie

There was absolutely no chance that Godzilla vs. Kong was going to mark the end of the MonsterVerse, even if the epic crossover between the two iconic Titans drew a line under the first stage of the shared mythology. Indeed, there’s just far too much money on the table in regards to seeing more big budget smackdowns between giant creatures hellbent on destruction, as evidenced by the movie’s critical and commercial performance.

As well as holding a solid 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Godzilla vs. Kong has become the first Hollywood blockbuster since Bad Boys for Life was released in January 2020 to cross $400 million at the global box office, blowing past the total of predecessor Godzilla: King of the Monsters despite hitting the big screen at a time when the theatrical industry is still caught in the throes of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Legendary Pictures CEO Josh Grode admitted that his outfit had plenty of ideas as to where the MonsterVerse could head from here, while director Adam Wingard said he’d be more than open to the possibility of returning to helm a new installment. That’s apparently what’s happening, too, after it was reported yesterday that another chapter in the franchise is in the works, which could end up being titled Son of Kong.

That’s about all the information that was made available, but as you can see from the reactions below, it’s still more than enough to get MonsterVerse fans hyped.

If they’re considering a remake of SON OF KONG, then the world deserves one for SON OF GODZILLA as well. Minilla must return. pic.twitter.com/eJ16a8x95a — Ryan Oliver (@ryollie90) April 28, 2021

SON OF KONG? LMAO WHAAAAAT??? — WarframeFan420 (@Fan420Warframe) April 28, 2021

on second thought, there is no problem with the monsterverse continuing with kong, the problem would be how they plan to start, I don't know, there's no point in making a son of kong movie now — George • The Peruvian Dinosaur Boy • 🇵🇪🦖 (@thenerd1999guy) April 28, 2021

This is not how it's fucking done. First they get married and Godzilla becomes the Bride of Kong, THEN you get Son of Kong, THEN one of them fights Freddie Kruger https://t.co/OM5RFbb2tn — Steve 𝒲𝒶𝒾𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒻𝑜𝓇 𝒢𝑜Dorian (@LemonyFreshTwit) April 28, 2021

I will only accept “#SonOfKong” if the original Kong becomes Kaiju Cranky Kong #ContinueTheMonsterverse https://t.co/MAIpAS0hQD pic.twitter.com/Tgeq3TOqfz — DC Barry (@BeingBiSelf) April 28, 2021

Son of Kong plot will probably be they clone Kong, Superboy route, since he's supposed to be the last of his kind. The 1933 movie is weird enough. #SonOfKong pic.twitter.com/Awu0B0KvO7 — Matt (@mattbo_0) April 28, 2021

Wait Son of Kong? Where the fuck is the other female monkey? Isn't he the last of his race? I'm confuse — Pimientoist (@Pimientoist) April 28, 2021

Son of Kong, oh boy …they really need to sign a new deal with Toho. pic.twitter.com/AABDNNMz6I — Matt (@mattbo_0) April 28, 2021

Of course, Wingard has two massive projects to get through first with Face/Off 2 and ThunderCats both in development at Paramount and Warner Bros. respectively, so it could be a long time yet before Son of Kong materializes, unless the filmmaker steps away from the director’s chair but remains on board as a writer and/or producer.